Sitting this one out. Morgan Wallen canceled six weeks of shows while he deals with ongoing health issues.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it: I got some bad news from [my] doctors,” the “Whiskey Glasses” artist, 29, began in his video message to fans, which he shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 9. The singer is currently on his “One Night at a Time” world tour. “After 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m gonna do.”

The vocal trauma isn’t the only injury Wallen is currently dealing with. “I also tore my lat [muscle] while we were in Australia,” the “Last Night” artist shared. “I’ve been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is gonna help me get that back right as well.”

While the musician is working on rescheduling the 14 shows he’ll be missing — per the New York Times, Wallen will be back on the road starting with his June 22 performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field — he’s taking the time to focus on his healing.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 percent, and they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice,” Wallen explained. “So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make.”

One of the Voice alum’s canceled shows includes his scheduled performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, where he is nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Wallen’s latest health update comes just weeks after he faced fan backlash for canceling a show in Mississippi minutes before he was set to take the stage. One concertgoer, Brandi Burcham, even filed a lawsuit against the “You Proof” artist, alleging in court documents that she had not been “issued” her money back, despite the venue offering a refund. She further added:

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” she stated.

Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Burcham’s lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice. “Refunds were issued yesterday by the venue, and those credits will hit the customer accounts within 3-5 days which is standard procedure,” Wallen’s rep told Us in a statement.

Wallen, for his part, took to social media to explain the reason he had to cancel the Mississippi show.

“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.”