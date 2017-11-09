Jeremy Piven is speaking out after a third woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

“Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” the Entourage alum, 52, wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, November 9. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?’”

He continued, “What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women. As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

Piven then referenced the growing number of accusations that have come out in recent weeks against stars including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and many more.

“We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment,” he wrote. “Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level. I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed.”

Former Playboy model and reality star Ariane Bellamar was the first to accuse the Golden Globe winner of sexual assault. She tweeted on October 30 that he allegedly “cornered” her in his trailer years ago and groped her breasts and butt. Two days later, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman spoke out against Piven in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which she accused him of “predatory behavior.”

