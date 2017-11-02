The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will not air a pre-recorded interview with Jeremy Piven after the actor was accused of sexual assault.

“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, October 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” a spokesperson for The Late Show told The Hollywood Reporter.

Piven was set to appear on the CBS late-night show to promote the network’s drama Wisdom of the Crowd.

As previously reported, the allegations against the Entourage actor were made by actress and former reality star Ariane Bellamar on Monday, October 30. The former Beverly Hills Nannies star took to Twitter to explain her alleged encounters with Piven.

“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch emoji] without asking??” she wrote. ‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo.”

Piven denied the accusations in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen.”

He added: “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Bellamar responded to The Late Show’s decision not to air Piven’s segment on Twitter. “Thank you, @StephenAtHome, for being one of the good dudes,” she wrote. “No wonder you’re my little girl’s #LateNight super hero.”

Thank you, @StephenAtHome, for being one of the good dudes. No wonder you’re my little girl’s #LateNight super hero. https://t.co/pOSqpsiGiz — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) November 2, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!