Succession star Jeremy Strong has been happily married to Emma Wall for over seven years and the couple share three daughters together.

The pair met in 2012 at a party in New York City during Hurricane Sandy and have been together ever since. Four years later, they tied the knot at a castle in Denmark, and they continue to split their time between Copenhagen and New York City.

Emma hails from Denmark and is ecstatic that the family spends so much time there.

“I love Denmark,” she told The Guardian in 2021. “It feels like a refuge for me, and it’s great to have somewhere that’s a docking station after all this work, which I find very enervating and scary and stressful.”

Related: 'Succession' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years: Photos Life doesn’t always imitate art. While the Succession characters aren’t great at healthy relationships onscreen, many of the actors have happy, long-lasting romances offscreen. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on the HBO series, secretly tied the knot in February 2021. She revealed eight months later that the COVID-19 pandemic helped her realize that her […]

While Emma has her own career as a child psychiatrist and co-director of the documentary Guerilla Habes, she continuously shows her support for her husband. In a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Strong admitted that it wasn’t easy to balance his career and personal life following the birth of his third daughter.

When asked if she noticed a difference in Strong while he was playing Kendall Roy, Wall commented, “He does a really good job of maintaining what he’s doing but also creating space for the family and a normal life.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s relationship timeline:

October 2012

The pair met at a party in New York during Hurricane Sandy.

September 2014

While they were dating, the couple attended the 39th Annual Toronto International Film Festival for a screening of The Judge in which Strong plays Dale Palmer.

2016

The couple tied the knot in Denmark – Wall’s home country. Their wedding was held in one of the country’s oldest castles called Dragsholm Slot, which was originally built around 1215.

April 2018

The two welcomed their first child shortly after Strong wrapped up filming for season 1 of Succession. Their daughter, Ingrid, was born in Copenhagen and Strong shared how parenthood changed his life in a 2019 interview with GQ.

“My life has changed a lot in the sense that there’s some sort of stable center,” the Succession actor said at the time. “I never had that before – I was always just kind of a transient and work was the only thing. And that feels different now, in a very good way. There’s something to come home to.”

November 2019

Strong and Wall welcomed their second daughter, Clara. The couple keeps their personal lives private, especially regarding their children, but Strong shared a bit of background about a custom necklace he has in honor of his daughters on The Late Late Show With James Corden in October 2020.

“On the back is my daughter’s footprint,” he says in reference to his eldest daughter, “And then my other daughter, I’ve got a bell. Her name is Clara, and the bell sort of felt clear and shining and bright, which is what her name means.”

September 2020

The 72nd Emmy Awards were a success for Strong, as he took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role in Succession. The couple was seen the following day exiting The Bowery Hotel in New York City. Strong was carrying his newly obtained Emmy while Wall held a large bouquet.

Related: Celebrities Who Fell in Love With Non-Famous People Julianna Margulies, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson are just some of the A-listers that have wed unfamous men -- check out the dreamy gentleman that won the marriage lottery

September 2021

The pair welcomed their third daughter, whose name they have not publicly revealed. The father of three later admitted to The New Yorker in December that balancing his work and home life wasn’t easy.

“I don’t know if I even believe in balance,” he said at the time. “I believe in extremity.”

Wall, on the other hand, commented that he does a “really good job” prioritizing both.

September 2022

The couple were spotted together at the HBO and HBO Max post-Emmys party in Los Angeles.

May 2023

Wall and Strong walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. The Armageddon Time actor donned a brown Prada jacket paired with a ruffled green button-up and a neon flower necklace from Frank Ocean’s jewelry collection, while the Guerilla Habes director was dressed in a champagne-colored gown and a sleek updo with a silver statement necklace