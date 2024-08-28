Jerry O’Connell had to get special permission from his wife, Rebecca Romijn, to join another fantasy football league.

During the Wednesday, August 28, “Pardon My Take” episode, O’Connell, 50, called Romijn, 51, to inquire about being a part of the podcast hosts’ competition.

“They are part of a fantasy league and I would like to join,” O’Connell told Romijn over the phone. “It is going to cost 1/10 of repairing our driveway.”

Romijn let out a laugh at O’Connell’s suggestion. “Jer, you’ve never won in fantasy football,” she said, while O’Connell proudly noted that he previously earned second place.

“You get mad at the entire family. You get mad at everybody when you don’t win,” she said, to which he replied, “This could be a very victorious moment for all of us.”

O’Connell noted that he shares a joint account with Romijn, so he wanted to give her a heads-up if she were to see the charge. “We have a joint account so you’ll see if I venmo someone money,” he said.

“What do you say, can I take 10 percent to fix our driveway and give it to these guys?” he continued. Romijn paused on the other end of the line before declaring, “You can join the fantasy league but you need to do one thing. You got to win.”

The podcast cohosts erupted into cheers as O’Connell replied, “Alright, love you, babe. Thanks for coming on the show.”

Two years after getting engaged, O’Connell and Romijn tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, the following year. In 2022, O’Connell opened up to Us Weekly about the beginning of their romance.

“The only reason I am with Rebecca Romijn is because when I met Rebecca when I was 30, literally, I was like Eminem in 8 Mile,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “I had one shot. That was it.”

O’Connell added that Romijn says he “sold” himself to her. “I’m still processing that one,” he quipped. “I did a song and dance. I had a routine.”

Romijn had a different take on O’Connell’s recollection of their origin story. “No, Jerry was utterly charming, as you can imagine,” she recalled to Us. “And hilarious, and of course I fell for that immediately.”

In 2019, O’Connell recalled the couple’s meet-cute at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. “Just to give a little more details, Rebecca was in the VIP section of the party, and I was not,” he said. “I saw you in the VIP section and you were newly single, and I was like, ‘I got to get some of that, right there.’ It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off. I did some pushups right there and got some oil. I was super flexing.”