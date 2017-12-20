Playing favorites? Jerry O’Connell revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, gives their dogs the most room on the couple’s bed!

“I love my dogs. I sleep with them. But my wife lets our dogs get in the bed as well so I get about eight inches to sleep on. I could sleep on a balance beam,” the 43-year-old actor, who will host the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canine, quipped during an exclusive interview with Us. “If you get up and go to the bathroom, that’s it. They take your space. You’re sleeping in the dog bed or you better get out the sleeping bag!”

During his chat with Us, the Sliders alum also opened up about his full house. “We have four dogs — a Great Dane named Holiday; Pirate and Pip who are German shepherds; and Phil, who is a Saint Bernard-Pyrenees,” O’Connell said of his canine clan. “My wife adopted Phil, Pip and Holiday here in Southern California on adoption websites. Phil came from a breeder up in Ventura. They all get along. They are all great. It’s just so fun. They are such a part of our family.”

The Stand by Me actor teased that his dogs may be more fun than his and Romijn’s 8-year-old twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie. “A lot of the times, I like our dogs more than I like our children,” he joked. “They are just more fun. They’ve never yelled at me. We also have two cats that we adopted from local shelters.”

O’Connell said that his affection for animals stemmed from the couple’s upbringing. “I had a dog growing up. It was really my wife who was all about animals, and animals are a big part of her family,” he explained. “She felt that animals should be a big part of our family. I’m a strong believer in it and why I love being a part of the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canine.”

Reporting by Nicole Pajer

