Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has announced her engagement to boyfriend Justin May.

The 37-year-old Jersey Shore star revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, April 1, that New Jersey native May proposed on March 16.

Alongside a string of snaps with her and May, including one where she shows off her diamond sparkler, she wrote: “Life update: Fiancé 3.16.24 The easiest question I’ve ever answered… happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever, and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged.”

The reality show star added, “[I] can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” before telling her followers that the announcement was “not an April Fools joke.”

Fans and her Jersey Shore castmates were quick to share their well-wishes in the comment section. Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote, “Congratulations.” Farley’s fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, echoed the comment.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wrote, “Congratulations!! Love Love.” Angelina Pivarnick commented, “@sammisweetheart ❤ congrats mama to you and @j_may36 #wedding,” while Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio added, “Ayeeeee congrats.”

Giancola’s round-cut engagement ring is set in a gold band from Cozzi Jewelers.

The Pennsylvania-based company also marked the news by sharing photos of the ring via Instagram, writing, “Congratulations to our clients @sammisweetheart and @j_may36 on their engagement.”

May himself wrote on his page: “She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! ❤️💍 can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Giancola and May began dating a few months after she split from Christian Biscardi in 2021.

The reality star, who got engaged to Biscardi in 2020 after two years of dating, later confirmed that the pair had decided to go their separate ways. After Giancola announced her single status via a TikTok video in July 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “split amicably.”

“There was no drama,” the insider noted at the time. “They planned on getting married in 2020 but then COVID hit and they had to reschedule their wedding date. Eventually, they just called it off completely.”

In November 2021, Giancola hinted that she had moved on in her personal life when she posted a snap of her with May with the caption, “Thankful.” The New Jersey native also shared an adorable photo of the couple under a Christmas tree one month later.

Shortly after Giancola made her romance with May official, her former costars teased that they were still hoping to see her make a cameo on the spinoff show.

The MTV personality was previously linked to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when they met on the set of Jersey Shore in 2009. After they called it quits in 2014, another source told Us that the jewelry designer did not have any plans to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which debuted in 2018.

The television personality introduced May to her followers in a post via X on November 25, 2021.