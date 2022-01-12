Sparks are flying! Following her split from Christian Biscardi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola started dating Justin May.

Giancola originally sparked speculation that she ended her engagement in early 2021 after she was spotted not wearing her engagement ring multiple times. The Jersey Shore alum continued to make fans question her relationship status when she deleted all of her posts of Biscardi from her social media.

The reality star, who got engaged to Biscardi in 2020 after two years of dating, later confirmed that the pair had decided to go their separate ways. After Giancola announced her single status via a TikTok video in July 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “split amicably.”

“There was no drama,” the insider noted at the time. “They planned on getting married in 2020 but then Covid hit and they had to reschedule their wedding date. Eventually, they just called it off completely.”

In November 2021, Giancola hinted that she had moved on in her personal life when she posted a snap of her with May with the caption, “Thankful.” The New Jersey native also shared an adorable photo of the couple under a Christmas tree one month later.

Shortly after Giancola made her romance with May official, her former costars teased that they were still hoping to see her make a cameo on the spinoff show.

“I’m surprised that she hasn’t come back yet or maybe she’s not gonna surprise us on a vacation now that Ronnie’s not here,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told Us in January 2022, adding that “you never know” when it comes to Giancola making an appearance.

The MTV personality was previously linked to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when they met on the set of Jersey Shore in 2009. After they called it quits in 2014, another source told Us that the jewelry designer did not have any plans to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which debuted in 2018.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” the insider shared with Us at the time. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the new man in Giancola’s life: