Is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola back to looking for love at the Jersey Shore? The former MTV star has sparked speculation that she and Christian Biscardi split.

Giancola, 34, announced her engagement to Biscardi in March 2019 after nearly two years together.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Biscardi subsequently joked about fans rooting for the couple, commenting, “Equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that the duo were forced to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed at the time that their second date was set for September, but the pair have yet to walk down the aisle.

While he’s been noticeably absent from Giancola’s Instagram page, Biscardi is still included in the title of her YouTube account, “Sam and Christian TV,” and she included a photo of their Christmas card in her December 2020 upload, “SAMMI’S FAVORITE HOLIDAY TRADITIONS.”

Giancola rose to fame as a cast member of Jersey Shore, which originally ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012. The jewelry designer opted not to return for the spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018 and is currently in its fourth season.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us at the time, referring to her past relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

