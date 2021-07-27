It’s over. Sammi Giancola, best known as “Sammi Sweetheart” by Jersey Shore fans, and Christian Biscardi have ended their engagement.

After months of speculation, the MTV alum confirmed her single status on Monday, July 26, via TikTok. While answering frequently asked questions on her page, including “Are you single?” Biscardi wrote “yes” on the screen. While the answer to returning to Jersey Shore was a “no,” she wrote “YESSS!” when asked whether she was happy.

The pair’s Instagram actions raised eyebrows in May as they unfollowed each other on the social media platform and deleted all photos of each other. The following month, the 34-year-old ditched her engagement ring at an appearance in New Jersey.

The reality TV personality and Biscardi announced their engagement via Instagram in March 2019, nearly two years after going public with their relationship.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

One year after their engagement, the Sweetheart Styles designer announced that she had found her wedding dress. That same month, a source confirmed to Us that they had postponed their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following her engagement, her former Jersey Shore costars congratulated her via social media. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom Giancola dated on and off from 2009 to 2012, even sent his best, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “I’m glad that she found happiness.”

While Ortiz-Magro, 35, returned to reality TV in 2018 with the rest of the cast when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuted on MTV, Giancola chose to sit out the revival.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us at the time after she passed on the series. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

After Jersey Shore initially ended in 2012, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro dated one last time and even moved in together. However, she wanted to talk about the future — including a wedding down the line.

“I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing,'” he said during the Family Vacation premiere. “So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over.”

After Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced she was leaving the revival series in 2019, costar Angelina Pivarnick shared with Us that she was hopeful Giancola would come back.

“I said this in the beginning — like, years ago — that [Sammi] should return, but she’s living her best life,” she said at the time. “She’s getting married soon — good for her. She looks so amazing. I don’t know who she’s inviting to the wedding.”