She said yes! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola revealed that she found her “dream” wedding gown to marry fiancé Christian Biscardi.

“I said YES to my dress! ☺️” the 32-year-old Jersey Shore alum captioned an Instagram post on March 2. “Special thank you to @castlecouture @castlecouturebridal for helping me choose the perfect wedding gown! ☺️🖤Head over to YouTube and type in Sam and Christian TV ! (dress pictured is not my dress).”

The New Jersey natives started a YouTube channel called Sam and Christian TV last November to give subscribers a behind-the-scenes look at the work that’s gone into planning their wedding — as well as some cooking tutorials and other lifestyle content. Their latest video is titled, “How to Shop for the Perfect Wedding Dress.”

In the video, Giancola recommends that brides prepare for wedding dress shopping by coming with photos of styles they love. She booked an appointment at with a consultant at Castle Couture bridal boutique in Manalapan Township, New Jersey and found her dream dress at her very first appointment!

“I was like a one and done. I knew what I wanted and I tried it on and found my dream dress,” said Giancola in the 11-minute video. “If I love something, I just have to have it. So if I find something that I love so much, there’s no ifs, ands, or buts — that’s what I want.”

Sadly, Giancola hasn’t shared a photo of her wedding gown just yet.

Giancola got engaged to Biscardi after nearly two years of dating last March. She shared the news with her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a photo showing her now-fiancé down on one knee.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” Giancola captioned the photo on March 5. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!

She added a few hashtags that prove she’s as excited as can be: “#Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

And because fans asked — or begged — for pics of her diamond stunner, the Sweetheart Styles boutique owner shared an Insta photo of her massive square-cut custom Cozzi Jewelers engagement ring. She captioned the pic, “Still feels surreal.. 💍♥️.”

Giancola and Biscardi haven’t revealed their wedding date just yet — hopefully that’s their next order of business!

