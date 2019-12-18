



Brainstorming new roomies! Angelina Pivarnick opened up about who should replace Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I said this in the beginning — like, years ago — that [Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola] should return, but she’s living her best life,” Pivarnick, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at Dr. Jacquie Smiles Presents Johnny Donovan’s Celebrity Christmas Party Supporting Little Flower Children Services of New York at Buca di Beppo Times Square on Monday, December 16. “She’s getting married soon — good for her. She looks so amazing.”

The EMT noted that she is unsure if any of Giancola’s former costars will be in attendance at the nuptials. “I don’t know who she’s inviting to the wedding,” she admitted. “I don’t know if it’s right now. I don’t know if it’s this year. I think it’s next year, so I don’t know.”

Regardless, Pivarnick believes the current Jersey Shore revival cast is solid. “It’s only us,” she said. “We’re the only people that can deal with it.”

Giancola, 32, starred on the original MTV series from 2009 to 2012. She opted not to return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in April 2018.

The former reality star announced her engagement to Christian Biscardi in March after nearly two years of dating. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she gushed on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Us exclusively revealed in October that Giancola shirked her former costars’ attempts to reconnect with her. “Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” a source said. “They would really like to still be friends.”

As for Polizzi, the 32-year-old TV personality shared earlier this month that she intends to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Nicole did not tell all her Jersey Shore castmates that she was retiring before she made the announcement,” an insider told Us. “It came as a surprise to more than one of them.”

Her exit followed an incident at Pivarnick’s November wedding, during which Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese received backlash for joking about the bride during their speeches. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it,” according to a source. “She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper