Staying drama-free! A week after Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola confirmed her split from Christian Biscardi, the reality TV star is staying positive.

“Sammi and Christian split amicably,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There was no drama. They planned on getting married in 2020 but then Covid hit and they had to reschedule their wedding date. Eventually they just called it off completely.”

The insider notes that Giancola is “doing well and is in a great place.”

“She surrounds herself with friends who support her and her family,” the source told Us. “She’s happy and not letting a bump in the road get in the way of her goals. She’s focusing on her business, her newly opened store, Sweetheart Coast, in Ocean City, NJ.”

The Jersey Shore alum, 34, first confirmed her newfound dating status via TikTok in July. Giancola answered the “most frequent questions” she gets, as part of the popular trend that is set to “The Magic Bomb” sound, and in response to an “are you single” question, she wrote “yes” on the screen. A second question asked if she was happy, and she typed, “YESSS!”

The revelation came after months of split speculation where she was spotted without her engagement ring, deleted her Instagram pics with the 32-year-old and unfollowed him on the social media platform.

The exes had previously put wedding planning on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic until September of that year, a source told Us in April 2020.

After dating for nearly two years, Biscardi popped the question to the Sweetheart Styles founder in March 2019.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” the jewelry designer wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snap of Biscardi on one knee. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”



The businessman shared the same news on his page writing, “I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi!”

He also joked on the reality star’s post that he was “equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put at ring on it 76,000 times a day!”

Giancola rose to fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore but chose not to return for the Family Vacation revival in November 2017.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around [ex] Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro],” a source told Us at the time. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

With reporting from Diana Cooper