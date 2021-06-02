Trouble in paradise? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Christian Biscardi sparked speculation that their romance may have come to an end following four years together.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life!” Giancola captioned the announcement via Instagram at the time.

She added: “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi. I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

The pair continued to celebrate with an engagement party two months later that included both of their families.

“Had the most amazing weekend celebrating our engagement with our families!” the MTV star wrote alongside many photos of the special day in May 2019.

“Cake, a great way to end a great day with family,” Biscardi captioned a photo with his fiancée at the time.

The twosome documented their romance on social media as they prepared for their upcoming nuptials, even starting a Youtube channel to film the process.

“Because so many of you guys have been asking, we have our YouTube channel coming!” Giancola said in their announcement video on YouTube in November 2019. “We’re going to give you a look into our everyday life with traveling. We’re going to be doing some cooking.”

Giancola added: “Because of the overwhelming demand, we’re going to give you the exclusive behind-the-scenes of our wedding.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair postponed their wedding in April 2020 following the widespread outbreak of COVID-19. At the time, a source shared with Us that the plan was for them to wed in September, but Biscardi and Giancola have yet to tie the knot.

Since then, fans have noticed that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Biscardi has also deleted all photos of his fiancée from his Instagram.

The Jersey Shore star has continued to post photos from a wedding photo shoot as recently as May 2021, but Biscardi is visibly absent from her social media posts lately and mention of him has been removed from her bio on Instagram.

Scroll down for five things to know about Biscardi: