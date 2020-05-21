Staying friends. It’s been years since Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola has been on Jersey Shore with Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, but there’s still a lot of love there.

Giancola, 33, shared multiple photos from her recent wedding photoshoot via Instagram on Monday, May 18, and her former costars were quick to show their love.

“Stunning,” Farley, 34, commented with heart emoji on one photo, which shows Giancola leaning up against a Rolls Royce in a wedding gown. “Thank you!!” the former Jersey Shore star replied. In another photo, Cortese, 33, added “You look beautiful.”

Giancola and fiancé Christan Biscardi announced their engagement via Instagram in March 2019, but had to postpone their nuptials until September, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly. The Sweetheart Styles designer revealed her bridesmaids shortly after announcing her engagement, and the cast is not in the wedding. It hasn’t been revealed if they will be invited.

“Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” an insider told Us exclusively in October 2019. “They would really like to still be friends.”

In April 2019, Vinny Guadagnino told Us that he doesn’t “think she sent out those invites yet,” but noted that he still reaches out “when there are life events and stuff.”

Giancola was part of the original cast when Jersey Shore premiered in December 2009. She starred in all six seasons, but was the only original cast member that didn’t return for the 2017 reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she said via Instagram Live at the time, seemingly citing her relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.