Jersey Shore's Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Debuts New Man After Ending Engagement

Moving on! After calling off her engagement earlier this year, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola celebrated Thanksgiving by showing off a new man in her life.

The Jersey Shore alum, 34, posted a photo of herself with Justin May via Instagram on Thursday, November 25, with the caption, “Thankful.”

Giancola’s social media upload comes four months after she confirmed the end of her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

Giancola sparked split speculation earlier this year when she was spotted without her engagement ring on multiple occasions. She also raised eyebrows after removing all traces of her then-fiancé from her social media.

The Project Runway guest host updated fans about her new single status in a TikTok in July. While answering questions from her followers, Giancola wrote “yes” after being asked “are you single?” When another user wondered whether she was happy, the MTV personality replied, “YESSS!”

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “split amicably,” adding, “There was no drama. They planned on getting married in 2020 but then Covid hit and they had to reschedule their wedding date. Eventually they just called it off completely.”

Us broke the news in April 2020 that the twosome were forced to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, intending to reschedule for that September. Following their split, the source noted that Giancola was “doing well and [was] in a great place,” telling Us, “She surrounds herself with friends who support her and her family. She’s happy and not letting a bump in the road get in the way of her goals.”

The former couple got engaged in March 2020 after two years of dating.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life!” Giancola gushed via Instagram at the time, adding, “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi. I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

When the relationship milestone made headlines, the New Jersey native received supportive messages from her former Jersey Shore costars, with her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro even telling Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “I’m glad that she found happiness.”

Giancola originally starred on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. She previously passed on returning to reality TV in 2018 for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation revival series due to her complicated history with the Famously Single alum, 35, who she dated on and off from 2009 to 2012.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source exclusively told Us at the time about the exes. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”