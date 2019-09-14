Jesse McCartney is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actress Katie Peterson, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The “Better With You” singer, 32, popped the big question at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, September 13.

McCartney and Peterson, 32, were at the restaurant dining with a group of people. In the middle of their meal, Puck entered the restaurant to make his rounds. McCartney got down on one knee to propose causing the whole room to go silent, an onlooker tells Us. The whole room then burst into applause. The future spouses had some celebratory drinks for the special occasion, including champagne. McCartney, Peterson and their friends enjoyed sliders, melon salad, ribeye, peach pie, and more for their meal.

McCartney and Peterson have been dating since 2012. The engagement appears to coincide with their anniversary, as the couple celebrates their relationship every year with an anniversary Instagram post around September 14.

While McCartney has never publicly stated that his song “Better With You” is about Peterson, he has captioned an Instagram snap of the pair with the caption, #BetterWithYou.

McCartney has previously been linked to Hayden Panettiere and Danielle Panabaker. He also dated Katie Cassidy from 2004 to 2007. Engagement rumors swirled around them at the time but McCartney denied they were ever engaged.

