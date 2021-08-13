He wants her and her “Beautiful Soul,” but Jesse McCartney will not be serenading his fiancée, Katie Peterson, with his hit 2004 song at their upcoming fall nuptials.

“I think I’m going to get up and play. I don’t know what, but it will not be ‘Beautiful Soul.’ It will probably be something that I’ve written or something that I’ve yet to write,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m going to get up and probably play with some of my band. A lot of the guys from my band are coming to the wedding, so it’ll be nice. We can get up there and interrupt the wedding band for a couple songs. If we haven’t had too much wine at that point.”

The singer, who recently dropped a new single called, “Kiss the World Goodbye,” explained why he and Peterson’s big day is not the right venue for his early 2000’s pop song.

“In the right setting, it’s great. Don’t get me wrong. I love playing ‘Beautiful Soul’ for the fans and on tour, but it might be a little cheesy at my wedding,” he teased. “It’s one of those songs that shaped my career. And, of course, it’s a staple song on the set list. We play it every tour and I’ll be playing at this tour. I’m touring again in November and December of this year. So, it’ll be somewhere on the set list.”

Peterson and McCartney had to push their wedding date back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but they’re looking forward to finally getting the special day underway.

“I don’t know if it’s gotten bigger, but it’s gotten more expensive,” he admitted. “It was a bummer because we got engaged in the end of 2019 and were looking at venues by the beginning of 2020, and we were thinking we’d be married by October of 2020. And then that all, of course, got put on hold. And it was sad too, because the first venue that we saw, we fell in love with, and we were like, ‘This is our place, this is our spot.’ Everything just kinda kept getting pushed, but it didn’t get any bigger. It’ll roughly be, like, 150ish [people], we just finished picking out invitations. I just found a tuxedo, we’re putting all the puzzle pieces together. It’s a ton of work. You don’t realize it until you’re doing it, how much work it is.”

While planning the wedding has been a big task, he and Peterson haven’t had any bridezilla or groomzilla moments — yet.

“To be honest, it’s been pretty laid back. I mean, I’m sure, there’s still time. We still have three months for one of us to fall off the rails, but so far we’ve been really good and we have very similar tastes, so it’s not like we really fight or argue about any of the visual or production stuff,” he shared. “I know what my lane is. I’m not going to be in there saying, ‘Hey, you should do this lace with this veil.’ She put me in charge of putting together the band, which was nice … Whatever she wants, that’s just the attitude to have.”

Fans can see Peterson and McCartney together in the music video for “Kiss the World Goodbye,” and they can also hear how the actress inspired his latest music in the lyrics.

“She’s certainly a big muse for this album and you can hear it lyrically. It’s too specific not to be about a certain person,” he noted. “I think the new album coming out is some of my best writing, and some of the most poignant writing. [It] really talks about what it’s like for me as an artist, growing up in the industry and what it’s like being in a relationship and being in the industry. I think [it’s] really accessible for people.”

McCartney’s new album is coming this fall and you can listen to his current single here.