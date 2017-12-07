She may be a mom of two and have one on the way, but Jessica Alba once worried that she wasn’t cut out for motherhood. While covering Good Housekeeping’s January 2018 issue, the 36-year-old actress opened up about balancing her professional life with her parenting obligations.

“I feared I would lose my sense of self in becoming a mom, but it’s actually made me more true to who I am,” Alba revealed in this exclusive first look at her cover story. “It’s good for my girls to see that I have an opinion … Hopefully some of what I’m doing will rub off on them. It’s hard because they’re growing up with more privilege than I had.”

The Fantastic Four actress, who shares daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, with husband Cash Warren, is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child together, a boy. During her interview, Alba shared that she is always striving to impart important values into her children and she constantly seeks out opportunities to teach them. “Recently, I told my oldest, who doesn’t want to hut anyone’s feelings, ‘It’s OK to win a race; it doesn’t mean you’re bragging. Don’t hold yourself back,’” she recalled.

Alba also spoke candidly about fronting The Honest Company, which has just been awarded another Good Housekeeping Seal. The Valentine’s Day actress, who created the brand to provide new moms with affordable and ethically responsible products, has battled her fair share of lawsuits, including class-action suits and cases where consumers have complained about false labeling.

“[Dealing with lawsuits] was stressful, but it was a lesson, and it made us want to better convey our message,” Alba explained. “We are always looking for ways to be innovative, to learn and take it to the next level.”

While speaking to Us Weekly in November, the Dark Angel alum explained how her company has helped prepare her for her baby-to-be. “It’s my third time, so luckily I have a company that provides everything that I could possibly want,” she told Us at the Baby2Baby Gala. “I didn’t have it with Honor or Haven. I [had] just launched the company with Haven. It was stressful because I was always questioning ingredients and wanting to get a safe environment and it was hard to navigate the world of what to really do and how to prepare. I’m actually pretty prepared, but I haven’t bought anything.”

Alba’s Good Housekeeping cover hits newsstands on Tuesday, December 12.

