Niecy Nash-Betts’ wife, Jessica Betts, raved over the actress for her 54th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to My Forever Girl & the most beautiful woman I’ve ever known. @niecynash1 Here’s to another lap around the sun,” Betts, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 23, to caption a glamorous photo of Nash-Betts from the 2023 SAG Awards, where she wore a strapless green Vera Wang gown.

The loving post was appreciated by Nash-Betts, who replied in the comments section, “Babeeeeeeee I love doing life with you! #TurnUp.”

It’s no secret that Betts has been spoiling her wife — and the celebration kicked off right as her birthday began.

“It just turned midnight and I got so many sweet and beautiful presents. And I’m just grateful. I’m grateful. It’s a happy birthday,” an emotional Nash-Betts showed fans via her Instagram Story, to which Betts teased it was “just the beginning” of the festivities.

Nash-Betts and Betts were friends for years before they began their romance in 2019 amid Nash-Betts’ divorce from husband Jay Tucker. The Origin actress was also previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007.

“Not only was it challenging for me to realize I’m having feelings for a woman that I’ve normally had for a man, but it was compounded by the fact that this is my friend,” Nash-Betts recalled during a 2022 interview with Essence. “I thought, ‘What I do not want to do is anything that would allow this person to not be in my life for the rest of my life.’”

Her romance with Betts was undeniable, and the couple wed in 2020. Nash-Betts pointed out that the feeling of acceptance and unwavering support is what separates her current relationship from any others.

“It’s to be accepted for the truth of who you are, all the way around, good, bad or indifferent,” Nash-Betts continued. “I feel like the love that I receive from her is custom, as opposed to off the rack. I feel like the assignment happened in the spirit realm before we ever knew about it.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. Betts said she “absolutely feels fully seen,” adding, “I feel like all of me is accepted.”