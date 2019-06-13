Jessica Biel set the record straight about her stance on vaccinations after sparking controversy by posing for a photo with a well-known anti-vaxxer.

“This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill,” the 7th Heaven alum, 37, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 13. “I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.”

Biel explained that her concern with California Senate Bill 277 is “solely regarding medical exemptions.”

“My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state,” she wrote. “That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment.”

The Emmy nominee concluded her message by encouraging her 7.6 million Instagram followers “to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB277.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!”

Biel’s post came two days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. uploaded photos of them meeting with lawmakers to discuss the bill, which many vaccination skeptics have opposed. “Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” the activist, 65, wrote.

As a result, countless social media users labeled the actress as an “anti-vaxxer.” However, she did not appear to be bothered by the backlash and was all smiles at a dinner party in New York City with her husband, Justin Timberlake, on Wednesday, June 12.

Biel and the “Suit & Tie” singer, 38, tied the knot in October 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no scientific link between vaccines and autism.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!