Jessica Biel is not letting controversy put a damper on her mood. The actress stepped out for a fun-filled night with her husband, Justin Timberlake, after making headlines for lobbying with a well-known anti-vaccination advocate.

Biel, 37, and the “Mirrors” singer, 38, attended a party at Sadelle’s restaurant in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, to celebrate musician Dallas Austin’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The couple were all smiles as they had dinner with Jermaine Dupri, music executives Jon Platt and Jody Gerson and other celebrities.

The 7th Heaven alum kept it casual in a white tank top and high-waisted beige pants, while Timberlake sported a navy suit jacket over a white Notorious B.I.G. T-shirt and ripped jeans.

The couple’s outing came one day after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram from his “busy and productive day at the California State House” with a “courageous” Biel. She and the activist, 65, met with lawmakers in Sacramento, California, to discuss SB 277, a state bill that is currently under review and would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations.

“She was a very effective advocate,” Kennedy told The Daily Beast of the Sinner alum. “She was very strong and very knowledgeable. Extremely well-informed. An extremely effective advocate. She knows what she’s talking about. … She’s upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty. She has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state.”

Biel, who shared 4-year-old son Silas with Timberlake, later clarified on Instagram that she is “not against vaccinations” and supports “families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.” She added, “My concern with #SB277 is solely regarding medical exemptions.”

There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

