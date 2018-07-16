Say so long to Au Fudge. The trendy eatery opened by actress Jessica Biel in 2016 that was created with moms and families in mind, abruptly closed its doors on Sunday, July 15.

A source tells Us Weekly the West Hollywood restaurant, which was set up with areas where kids could do art projects and other activities while their parents ate, is “done.” Per the source, the news was upsetting for those who worked there: “The staff found out a couple days ago and tearfully greeted guests on its last day.”

The restaurant’s closing was confirmed by a pair of Instagram posts shared on July 14 and 15. The first post expressed gratitude to Au Fudge’s loyal customers stating, “Thank you for so many years of support. Tomorrow is our last day open at the restaurant, but more things to come from Au Fudge. As of Monday, July 16, we will be open for private events.”

A follow-up post shared just hours later once again confirmed the establishment is shutting its doors. “Today is our last day of regular business hours at Au Fudge the restaurant. We are still available for private events and @aufudgecamp is only a few blocks away!” the post explained. “Thanks for all the support.”

Biel, who has a 3-year-old son, Silas, with husband Justin Timberlake, hinted that Au Fudge wasn’t exactly thriving in a January 2017 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “The restaurant business is way harder than being a producer,” she told Kimmel at the time. “[We’re] definitely not making money. Nobody’s making money in the restaurant business, in my experience, at least not yet.”

While the restaurant is no more, Au Fudge CAMP (Center for Art Music and Play) will still offer weekly classes such as toddler dance and French music for children ages 4 months to 8 years.

