Jessica Chastain never pictured herself walking down the aisle, until she met her now-husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

“I never wanted to get married,” she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview for the February Talents & Legends issue. It wasn’t until she met and started dating the 35-year-old Italian fashion executive that she began to explore the possibility of being married.

“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in,” Chastain said. “And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating.”

The Molly’s Game star, 40, married her then-boyfriend in June of last year in the city of Treviso in Northern Italy, and she’s enjoying marriage so far. “I actually love being married,” she said. “I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.”

The Oscar-nominated actress has been open about her decision to keep her dating life private, and she told The Telegraph in 2014 that she doesn’t date other celebrities as “it just puts a magnifying glass on you.” She added: “If you want to be really famous, then date another famous person.”

“I think you have to date someone who understands some aspects of the film industry,” the Interstellar actress said at the time. “I mean, I’m going to be in Northern Ireland kissing Colin Farrell, so I have to date a guy who is really confident in himself and isn’t insecure about all of that.”

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo started dating in 2012, but they kept the relationship private. “I think it’s important not to talk about it,” she told Glamour in 2014 about their relationship. “In the future, I will. If everything continues on a path, of course, it’ll be part of the conversation. But until it gets there, I don’t want to put any unexpected pressure on something that is so personal and so precious. It’s too delicate right now.”

