Jessica Chastain Used a LetsGetChecked At-Home Coronavirus Test in L.A. 

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Jessica Chastain using a LetsGetChecked at-home coronavirus rest in L.A., to Jon Bon Jovi singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” on TikTok for Hampton Water’s #dowhatyoucanchallenge, to Vanessa Hudgens walking her dog in L.A. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jessica Chastain used LetsGetChecked’s at-home coronavirus (COVID-19) test in L.A.

— Victor Cruz sat down with O’Dell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley and Cameron Newton at 40 Love in West Hollywood to talk about the state of the NFL, COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter. The celebrity-favorite hotspot reopened to the public with new outdoor seating, umbrellas, sky lights, new televisions, new sound and new food and cocktail menus.

— Madison Beer showcased her washboard abs after dance rehearsal in West Hollywood rocking the Club Fantasy ”Hyperactive” Joggers.

— Tiffani Thiessen opened a box of Aloisia Beauty’s Deep Hydration Aloe Gel Mist at home in L.A.

— Liquid I.V. launched a new Hydration Multiplier flavor, Seaberry Hydration Multiplier, with fully sustainable packaging materials inspired by the team’s mission trip to Nepal in 2019. To celebrate the launch, Liquid I.V. released a six-episode YouTube series called Changing The World: Our Journey that documents their experiences from their six days in Nepal.

— Hampton Water, founded by Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi and French winemaker Gerard Bertrand launched the #dowhatyoucanchallenge Tik Tok challenge where users can make a video to the song “Livin’ on a Prayer” and join in on the fun.

— Influencer Hannah Meloche wore a yellow Blackbough Swim bikini top and bottoms while hanging out in Michigan.

— Entrepreneur and social media maven Shea Marie launched her new luxury wellness collection, The Feelist, featuring Necessity Body Cream, a brightening and revitalizing essential oil and broad spectrum CBD-infused moisturizing body cream, Do Not Disturb Extra Strength Body Cream, a relaxing and restorative body cream infused with CBD and essential oils and Staycation Detoxifying Salt Soaker, formulated with a mineral rich blend of himalayan, epsom, sea salts and CBD.

— Audrina Patridge shared her beauty and skincare routine including The Route’s The Everything Day cream, The Everything Night cream and the luxurious medical-grade brand’s newly launched The Sunny Eyes cream.

— The Class by Taryn Toomey hosted a live-streamed workout through The Digital Studio with instructor Soeuraya Wilson.

— Vanessa Hudgens rocked Storets’ No Justice, No Peace T-shirt while walking her dog in L.A.

— Cadence13 launched a weekly podcast with Mark-Paul Gosselaar called Zack to the Future where he and his cohost Dashiell Driscoll, the creator of the “Zack Morris is Trash” Funny or Die series, will watch and dissect Saved By the Bell starting with season one, episode 1.