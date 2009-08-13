Jessica Simpson Caught in Another Earthquake

Jessica Simpson has been caught in another earthquake.

After feeling the jolt of a 6.6 earthquake that hit early Tuesday morning, she Tweeted that she felt another tremor – which measured 6.7 on the Richter scale – Wednesday.

"We just had another earthquake," she Twittered, adding that hairstylist Ken Paves "fell to the ground. We couldn't stop laughing. He flew out of his boots. SO funny!!"

Despite the bumps, Simpson seems to be having a nice visit as she films her new VH-1 TV show The Price of Beauty, which follows the singer, 29, as she tours seven countries to document what beauty means to women around the world.

So far, she has met with Miss Universe 2007 Riyo Mori. As cameras rolled, Simpson and Riyo walked around a park Tuesday, talking about what beauty means in Japan.

"It was very exciting to work with Jessica," Mori tells Usmagazine.com. "She is a beautiful and friendly girl. She was always smiling and seemed very happy. The interview was in English, and it was fun to talk about Japan with her. She is enjoying herself."

She is expected to continue filming this week as she hosts a fashion show in Japan. BFFs CaCee Cobb and hairstylist Paves are accompanying her on her trip.

The Price of Beauty airs in 2010.

