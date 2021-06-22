She found her forever! Jill Duggar is still smitten by husband Derick Dillard seven years after the pair tied the knot.

“👰🏻🤵🏻7 years ago today we said ‘I do’ and became husband and wife!” the 30-year-old Counting On alum gushed in a sweet Instagram tribute on Monday, June 21, in honor of her wedding anniversary. “@derickdillard I could’ve never imagined at the time all we’d face together and where we’d be now, but I’m forever grateful for you always by my side! 🌳.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star added, “Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin! You’re my bestie for the restie! 😘💋.”

To mark the special relationship milestone, Duggar uploaded video footage of her wedding ceremony to her and Dillard’s YouTube channel. The couple later researched the traditional seven-year anniversary gift, sharing their findings with fans in an Instagram Story video.

“We always like to look [it] up every year,” Duggar explained. “We always do it on the day. … [This year] it’s wool or copper.”

Her husband, 32, mulled over the perfect gift to match the theme, teasing, “One of the ideas is, and keep this in mind if you’re about to have your seventh wedding anniversary, is to get your significant other a pet sheep. You just say, ‘Babe, go out in the back yard to see your gift.'”

The TLC personalities exchanged vows in 2014 and later welcomed sons Israel, now 6, and Samuel, now 3. Days before celebrating their anniversary, Duggar penned a thoughtful tribute to the law school grad on Father’s Day. “The boys look up to you so much and want to be just like you!” she gushed via Instagram.

Dillard has been the Arkansas native’s rock, especially amid her recent ups and downs with her extended family. In October 2020, Duggar admitted in a YouTube video that she’s been “distancing” herself from the rest of the reality stars after exiting Counting On ahead of its seventh season, which aired in 2018.

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” she said in the vlog. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision. … We don’t regret leaving the show.”

Four months later, the Growing Up Duggar coauthor went into detail about her relationship with her family, noting that there’s still some “drama” between the brood.

“There were just a lot of things that we were working through and then learning to develop boundaries with even just extended family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that therapy has been a useful tool for both her and Dillard as they go through “a lot of transition” in their lives. “There are definitely some issues there. … Certain people are more supportive than others. I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size.”

Jill is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s 19 children. Earlier this year, the family made headlines after Jill’s brother Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with possessing and receiving child pornography. His trial is set to begin in July.

“The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” a statement from the Duggars noted in April. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna [Duggar] and continue to pray for their family.”