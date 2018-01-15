The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin paid tribute to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, on Sunday, January 14, the night before his funeral.

As previously reported, Bobby, the owner of Zarin Fabrics, died at the age of 71 on Saturday, following a long battle with cancer.

“Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is,” Jill began in an emotional Instagram post. The former Bravo personality, 54, thanked Bobby for raising her daughter Allyson Shapiro as his own and noted that his legacy will live on through his kids and grandchildren.

“I will continue to honor you and make you proud,” Jill continued. “You taught me so many lessons. I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes, I will make lists now that you can’t remind me.”

Jill also vowed to continue raising money and awareness for the International Thyroid Oncology Group “so maybe this won’t happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw.”

Bobby beat thyroid cancer in 2009, but it returned in 2013 and later spread to his lungs and brain. She was hopeful after Bobby left the hospital in August 2017 after undergoing chemotherapy infusions. “It’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” she captioned an Instagram picture that showed them on a dinner date. “I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger.”

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this month. Bobby is survived by Jill, his three children from a previous relationship — Jonathan, David and Jennifer — and stepdaughter Allyson.

Bobby’s service will be held Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial in New York City.

