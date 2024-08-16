Ally Shapiro, daughter of Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, is engaged.

Shapiro, 31, revealed on Friday that boyfriend Jordan Bilfeld popped the question during the couple’s European vacation. She made the announcement with a series of photos via her Instagram story with her ring prominently displayed.

The first photo was a selfie alongside her fiancé with her left hand held high showing the ring front and center. In the next shot, she can be seen in a robe with her hair wrapped in a towel as she covers her mouth with her hand, flaunting the diamond sparkler.

She also gave viewers a look at what happened right before the proposal. The next slide featured a video of her sipping a cocktail, completely unsuspecting.

“5 min before i was getting proposed to and it was pouring rain and i was drinking my spritz 😂😂😂 completely clueless 😂😂😂😂😂,” she wrote.

The rest of the photos from their big night showed the couple celebrating, and they shared several posts from their inner circle, who posted to congratulate them.

Zarin got to witness the special event, as she is also on the trip with her boyfriend, Gary Brody. She posted a video of the proposal, which took place at Beach Club Gran Folies in Islas Baleares. Zarin was perched at the restaurant above, while the couple shared their big moment next to a pool below.

“I am speechless!” she began the caption. “Gary, Ally and Jordan and I have spent the last week on a Celebrity Cruise in Europe and we get off tomorrow. After lunch, Jordan asked Ally to go for a walk on the beach.. mind you after it poured for 30 minutes. Gary and I are just waiting for the check to come. We hear cheering and clapping and I started clapping and walk over to see over the railing and guess who just got engaged???”

Zarin then shared her congratulations and admitted she had no idea what was coming.

“Surprise!!!! Mazel Tov to my beautiful daughter and her FIANCÉ Jordan Bilfeld. We could not be happier to welcome him and his family to join ours. I am still in shock. We had ZERO clue 🎉🎉,” she concluded.

Shapiro is the daughter of Zarin and ex-husband Steven Shapiro, whom she was married to from 1987 to 1998.. The former couple conceived her using a sperm donor, and Ally revealed in a 2022 TikTok video that she had no idea until one day she found an email on her mom’s computer that asked why she was the only one in the family with blue eyes. Zarin eventually told her about her donor father, and she was able to track down a sister and six brothers.