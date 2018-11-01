Sharing her story. TV host and actress Jillian Barberie opened up about her health on Thursday, November 1, and revealed that she has breast cancer two days after tweeting that she’d be having a biopsy.

“Results back. It’s cancer in my right breast but also it has spread to my lymph node,” Barberie, 52, tweeted on Thursday, November 1. “Appointment at Bedford Breast to asses everything. I’m going to be super aggressive and do double mastectomy and they said I need chemo for the lymph. Thanks for coming on this journey with me!”

The Good Day L.A. alum also revealed that she’s nervous to tell her children about her condition. “I think the hardest part about a cancer diagnosis is telling your kids ……….. I called Dr. Drew to help me with what to say. I’m not going to sugar coat it but I also don’t want to scare them. Cancer sucks and f—k cancer and all that good stuff. Wish me much.”

Barberie, who shares daughter Ruby 11, and son Rocco, 8, with ex-husband Grant Reynolds, received support from fans on social media after disclosing her cancer battle.

“You are so strong Jillian and will beat the F**k out of cancer!!! Much love and positive vibes being sent your way!!!” one user wrote. Added another: “We are all here for you wishing you well.”

Barberie also received advice from her fans about how to share the difficult news with her kids. “Been through this Jillian. I called my son’s mom first and we talked about the best way to tell him. But we sat him down and just explained my diagnosis and what that meant,” one user replied. “It was hard at first but kids are resilient. As long as you have support it makes it easier. Stay strong!”

Another member of the KABC host’s loyal following chimed in, “Kids are stronger than you think. You’ll be amazed at how brave they can be. You can do this!”

