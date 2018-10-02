A post-show, Post Malone hangout! Jimmy Fallon hit up a New York City bar with the 23-year-old rapper on Monday, October 1, after they taped a Tonight Show appearance together earlier in the day.

“They were having a blast!” an onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They were singing the National Anthem a cappella. They sang Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova.’ They jumped on with these old men on banjos … It didn’t look like the old guys even knew who they were. They were freestyling at one point together, too.”

The stars sang karaoke at the Irish bar Paddy Reilly in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood. There were only 15 people or so in the bar, some of whom were Malone’s friends. Meanwhile, Fallon, 44, was accompanied by NBC security.

The banjo players might not have known who the late-night host was, but the source says the bartenders did: “It seems like Jimmy goes there a lot … You have one of the biggest guys on TV and then another guy covered in tattoos, and no one seemed fazed at all.”

When they weren’t belting out tunes, Fallon and Malone relaxed in the back of the bar. Fallon and his security team later left the bar around midnight, the onlooker says, and Malone stayed until 1:15 a.m. or so.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malone gave Fallon and viewers a 10-second preview of his new song “Sunflower” from the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The track’s release date has not yet been announced.

