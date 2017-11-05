Jimmy Fallon mourned the death of his mom, Gloria Fallon, on Sunday, November 5, as Tonight Show tapings for the week were canceled.

“Today I lost my biggest fan,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Us Weekly in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” the network said in a statement to Us on Sunday. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

NBC added that Tonight Show tapings have been canceled for the week of November 6 to 10.

As previously reported, Fallon’s mom died on Saturday, November 4, at a New York City hospital, just one day after he canceled a taping of his late-night talk show.

A source told Us earlier on Saturday that “Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with his loved ones they are by her side right now.”

Fallon, 43, spoke often about his mom and in May shared a story about Gloria as part of a #MomQuotes segment on the Tonight Show.

“My mom and I were talking on the phone for the third time that day and she actually said, ‘We don’t talk enough,'” he tweeted.

He said in previous interviews that Gloria and his father, Jim, would tape clean versions of Saturday Night Live when he was a kid so that he and his sister, Gloria, could watch and re-enact sketches for their parents and friends.

“I was one of those kids who, if I hung around another kid for an hour, I was that kid,” Fallon told Spin magazine in 2000. “It was weird. I’d come home and I’d do his type of humor, his type of mannerisms. And my mom would say, ‘OK, Joey, you want dinner now?’ ‘Cause I’d be acting like Joey Gonzalez.”

“Mom is the first audience and the best,” Fallon’s fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert tweeted on Sunday. “Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today.”

