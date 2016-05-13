We have a new front-runner! Jimmy Kimmel is officially running for vice president, even though a solo run for VP is totally not allowed.

The late night host announced his candidacy outside his L.A. studio on the Thursday, May 12, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He even got a double-decker campaign bus emblazoned with his slogan: “A good, solid #2.”

“Today, I stand before you, not as a TV host or a father or an amazing lover — the best lover, for sure — but as an American citizen. The country is at a crossroads,” he said behind a podium marked “Kimmel.” “The future of democracy is slipping through our fat, buttery hands. Millions of people are scared. But no one ever has to be scared again, because tonight I am humbled to announce that I’m officially running for vice president of the United States.”

CNN later interrupted the talk show for a breaking news report, where anchors Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash questioned the new candidate on the logistics of his run for the White House and his stances on the main issues. When asked which candidate he was running with and which party, Kimmel said, “That’s a very good question. I have not figured that out yet. I will either run solo or possibly with both candidates to maximize my chances of becoming vice president,” he joked. “You don’t need a #1 to make a #2.”

As for whether he’ll be hitting the campaign trail: “No, I will not,” the comedian said. "I get carsick, and buses smell really kinda bad. I will operate from here at my headquarters in Los Angeles.”

Kimmel even has a fully functioning website, JK4VP.com, listing all his stances on the issues, including women’s rights (“Some of Jimmy’s friends are women” and college (“College is great if you get into a fun one”).

In a final plea to voters, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host told voters why he’s the best man for the job. “As vice president of the United States, I will never stop fighting for you — unless Game of Thrones is on. In which case, I will stop fighting for an hour, or slightly more, depending how many times I have to rewind to figure out what’s going on.”

Watch the videos to find out Kimmel’s views on building a wall, how he’s faring in the polls and more!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!