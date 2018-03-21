The Kardashians bring camera crews to their Ob-Gyn appointments. Jimmy Kimmel upped the ante and invited viewers to watch him undergo his first colonoscopy. His chaperone: Katie Couric, whose first husband Jay Monahan died of colon cancer at 42 in 1998.

The pre-recorded segment that aired on the Tuesday, March 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, shows the 50-year-old prepping for the procedure with Couric, 61. (She sips red wine, he downs a Gatorade/Miralax/Mylicon solution).The next morning. Couric arrives at 5:30 a.m. to pick up the talk show host.

“You’re about to watch a camera go where no camera has gone before,” Kimmel joked to Couric en route to Cedar Sinai Medical Center. Later, the father of three quips, “I’ve met some real perverts in my life, but you take the cake.”

When Couric, who co-founded Stand Up to Cancer, asked Dr. Christina Ha why more men aren’t getting screened, Kimmel quickly offered up his take, shouting, “Because they go up your ass!”

Approximately 140,000 are diagnosed with colon cancer in the U.S and more than 50,000 people die from it annually, according to the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. “People say this isn’t fun, but I say it’s a lot more fun than being diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” declared Couric.

Luckily, Kimmel was given a clean bill of health with no polyps. And he went home with some gags found during the exam —including toy soldiers and his car keys!

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!