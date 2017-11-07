Nothing but thanks. Jimmy Kimmel gifted World Series tickets to his son Billy’s heart surgeon on October 31, according to a source close to Us.

After taking a week off to be with his family, he returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 6, where he announced that Billy’s surgery was postponed.

“Officially, I was off because my son Billy was supposed to have his next heart surgery. But we had to postpone it because we all had colds,” he told the audience. He jokingly added: “But the truth is, I was waiting in line for the new iPhone all week.”

Back in May, Kimmel revealed in an emotional monologue that his son underwent heart surgery after doctors noticed that he had a heart murmur shortly after he was born. The three-hour operation was successful, but Billy would need two more surgeries. He was diagnosed with a blocked pulmonary valve and a hole in the heart wall.

Kimmel found himself pulled into the controversy over the Republican party’s attempts to repeal Obamacare — and was subjected to criticism from some, including the hosts of Fox & Friends — after going public with Billy’s story.

Since then, he’s kept viewers updated on Billy’s progress. In October, he shared an adorable photo to his Instagram with the caption: “Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children’s hospitals in your area.”

