Joanna Garcia Swisher: How Husband Nick Swisher Won Me Over

He didn’t strike out! Joanna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher were committed to each other early on in their relationship. The reason? The former New York Yankees player was upfront about not wanting to date other people.

“He was really consistent and he was very willing to prove himself. He’s like, ‘I don’t want you to think that I’m some stereotypical athlete,'” she exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He was very honest about that. He was like, ‘I’m only going to be dating you and you are the only one and until you believe that I’ll be here reminding you of that.’ And that just really struck me like he’s in it to win it.”

Naturally, the actress was swept off her feet. “I was pretty smitten from the very beginning but I was playing it cool. I played it much more cool than he did,” she adds. “We have a very real friendship. The one thing that really enchanted me about Nick when I first met him was he obviously was a young, successful guy but he was so happy and grateful. And I think we both have that spirit. So we work hard at staying close and connected.”

The couple were first set up by a mutual friend. “It certainly wasn’t the first type of profession for a guy that I wanted to date. I didn’t think like, ‘Yea! This sounds great.’ But the second I met him — I went to go see him play a baseball game against the Mets and I thought, ‘Wow, he’s just really refreshing and he’s really kind,'” she recalls. “He’s exactly what people would imagine him to be. He is what you think he is. He’s a good egg.”

Flash forward, and the pair — who have been married since 2010 — are now parents of daughters Emerson, 4, and Sailor, 19 months.

“I’ll never say never but I think we feel really content right now,” she says of having more kids.

The family of four are often on the road and split their time between L.A. and Atlanta. “We made a promise to ourselves very early on that we would make sacrifices individually for the greater good of what is now our little family,” the Kevin (Probably) Saves The World star explains. “At first it was just projects that I probably wouldn’t consider just to be able to spend time together and now that Nick’s retired he is on the road with us. We are just really supportive of each other. We have a lot of respect for each other’s dreams and the largest one being that we both want to have a good family life, a good home life.”

The Astronaut Wives Club alum says that staying organized and keeping Clorox products handy are necessities to juggle their hectic schedules.

“My husband is really organized as well, which I’m grateful for. But we have a huge support system,” she tells Us. “I think one of the biggest things is being flexible and going with the flow a little bit. But then I have my quirks where my house needs to be clean, I need to make sure everyone is taken care of.” The mom of two recently partnered with Clorox. “When I have a clean home I have a clean head. And often times after the girls go to sleep I give myself a little bit of me time to tidy up the house piece by piece.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!