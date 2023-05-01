Jock Zonfrillo Dead: ‘MasterChef Australia’ Judge Dies at 46

A heartbreaking loss. MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died at age 46.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” read a statement from his family on Sunday, April 30, via The Hollywood Reporter. “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

The Scottish chef’s cause of death was not immediately given.

Season 15 of the cooking competition show was set to premiere this week, but producers told the outlet that the air date would be postponed. “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday,” a statement noted.

Fellow professional chefs took to social media to mourn the industry’s loss, including Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver. “Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time,” Ramsay, 56, tweeted on Monday, May 1.

Oliver, 47, shared a photo of himself with the MasterChef Australia team along with a heartfelt tribute. “In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s @MasterChefau,” he tweeted. “Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants.”

Zonfrillo began working in the kitchen at age 13 as a dishwasher. He left school two years later and began an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel in Scotland. His love for food later took him to Australia, where he spent a year working at Sydney’s Restaurant 41. The TV personality was just 22 years old when he earned his first head chef position, returning to the U.K. to lead at The Tresanton Hotel.

The culinary expert later went back to Restaurant 41 as the head chef, starting the role in 2000. He opened several of his own eateries, including the acclaimed Restaurant Orana, which eventually closed in 2020.

Zonfrillo joined food critic Melissa Leong and Australian cook Andy Allen on MasterChef Australia in 2019, becoming a permanent judge on season 12. He previously served as a guest judge on seasons 10 and 11 and also made appearances on spinoffs Celebrity MasterChef Australia and Junior MasterChef Australia.

The Restaurant Revolution alum released his controversial memoir, Last Shot, in 2021, detailing the ups and downs of his journey to becoming a renowned chef. While his former mentor Marco Pierre White questioned the truth of some stories included in the chapters, Zonfrillo stood by his writing, asserting at the time, “This is the story of my life.”

Zonfrillo is survived by wife Lauren Fried and his four children.