Still going strong! Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a prison sentence, made sure to show wife Teresa Giucide love for their 18th wedding anniversary on October 23.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the couple exchanged “lovey dovey emails and cards,” for the occasion and that a “dozen red roses with a nice card from Joe were waiting for Teresa when she came home from a work trip to L.A.”

As previously reported, Joe began serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March. Teresa returned home last December after serving an 11-month stint on similar charges.

Although the couple is apart, Teresa recently revealed that Joe stays up to date on her life by watching her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “He watches this all the time in there! He does, all the time!” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’s Wednesday, October 11, episode, adding that fellow inmates join him. “They love Bravo there!”

While the couple is still showing affection for one another, Teresa previously opened up to Us about the future of her marriage – admitting that she can’t say with certainty that she’ll be able to forgive him for their legal troubles. “When he gets home, we’ll see. We have to ride this whole thing out,” she said in September. “He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

“Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea,” she continued. “You don’t know what life will bring.”

