Things are getting heated. Amid the news of their restaurant closing, a source tells Us Weekly that Melissa and Joe Gorga could possibly be taking their business partners to court.

Us confirmed on Saturday, January 6, that the New Jersey eatery, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, is closing and that Joe is furious because his restaurant partners didn’t give him the money they promised him.” Joe is looking into pursuing legal action against these guys,” the source says. “He’s not backing down.”

Melissa, meanwhile, is “upset,” the insider adds. “She wishes they never got involved in the restaurant.”

Earlier this week, Melissa vaguely spoke about the closing during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We are relocating and making it bigger, so we closed down that location,” she said of the Italian food joint, which opened in May 2017. “Do not go to that location. It is not Gorga’s … You’re gonna hear a lot more. Let’s just say that location is not ours.”

The 38-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star also spoke out about the situation on The Morning Breath. “We were having issues with the management and the way they were running it. There were a couple shady things going on,” she said on the same day.

The couple, along with Joe’s sister Teresa, opened the restaurant as a nod to their parents, Giancinto and Antonia.

