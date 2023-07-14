Like their song says, the Jonas Brothers are only human — and sometimes that means they have accidents on stage.

Joe Jonas recalled a particularly embarrassing incident from four years prior during a Thursday, July 13, interview on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody radio show in Australia. The pop star, now 33, was on stage with his brothers when he pooped his pants, which happened to be white.

“It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” he quipped. “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So, it was like a mid-wardrobe s–t change during the set.”

Jonas went on to say that footage of his trauma can be found if you know where to look. “If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, ‘Oh, that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly,'” he recalled. “It was a light one, it wasn’t a full [poop], so I was able to tell the tale.”

While Jonas worried the audience would notice what happened, he now thinks no one was the wiser at the moment of impact.

“The whole time, I thought … somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head,” he explained. “It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

That club counts Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran among its members, both of whom have previously recounted their personal experiences with public digestive problems. During a 2020 Instagram Live session, Bridgers, 28, recalled one show where she pushed forward despite knowing she had food poisoning.

“The label was like, ‘Well, if you’re too sick, that’s fine, but it’s really cool that you got booked.’ They didn’t put pressure on me, I just was trying to underplay how sick I was,” Bridgers said. “I was like, ‘I’m fine,’ and I was sweating. Then I got on stage and three songs in … it was only a little bit. It wasn’t like I f–king, like, destroyed myself.”