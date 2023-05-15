Avoiding awkward moments. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas got candid when revealing how they navigate performing Jonas Brothers’ sexier songs as siblings.

“We’re always conscious that we’re three brothers singing on stage together,” Nick, 30, told Bustle in a recent interview. “So when we speak about sex specifically, it’s gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange.”

Joe, 33, noted that they’re “not duetting those songs” with each other, rather they are “very individual singing in that.”

Kevin, 35 — who wed his wife, Danielle Jonas, in 2009 — said he finds it “natural to speak about your life and where you’re at,” especially when his longtime love serves as the inspiration for a song. “Like, that’s my wife and partner in crime of 13 years, you know?” the guitarist added.

The trio of brothers have each tied the knot since releasing their debut album, It’s About Time, in 2006. Joe married Sophie Turner in May 2019, several months after Nick exchanged vows with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018.

The three brothers (who are also older siblings to Frankie Jonas) have also all become dads to daughters. Kevin and Danielle, 36, share kids Alena, 9, and Valentina. Joe and Sophie, 27, welcomed their second daughter — whose name has yet to be revealed — in July 2022, two years after the birth of their daughter Willa, 2, in 2020. Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child, Malti, 16 months, via surrogate in January 2022.

During their Disney Channel heyday, the group famously sported purity rings as a sign of chastity. On the Sunday, May 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, all three joked that they regretted wearing the jewelry. “In theory, they’re not a bad idea, but you should know what you’re signing up for before you sign up for that,” Nick explained.

The “Jealous” singer shared a similar statement during a Reddit Ask Me Anything Q&A in March 2016. Noting that his family grew up “incredibly religious,” he wrote, “There was one person in the church who at one point demanded that all the kids in the youth group put these purity rings on and make this commitment. So without a full understanding of what we were stepping into, we all made this commitment.”

Before ditching the accessories in the early 2010s, Nick and Joe dates fellow Disney stars, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, respectively. On WWHL, host Andy Cohen questioned the band which of the artist’s music they like better, something Nick told Kevin there’s an “easy answer” to. It was a simple decision for the eldest Jonas Brother, who responded, “We wrote the first album for Demi, so I would say us because they were included.”

Lovato, 30, released her first album, Don’t Forget, in 2008, two years before she briefly dated her Camp Rock costar. Joe said the breakup was his “choice” in a May 2010 statement to Us Weekly, adding, “I love her as a friend.”