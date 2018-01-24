Joel Taylor, who starred on Discovery Channel’s reality series Storm Chasers in the late 2000s, died on Tuesday, January 23. He was 38.

Taylor’s former costar and University of Oklahoma classmate Reed Timmer announced the news on Twitter. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” the meteorologist, 37, tweeted alongside four photos of himself and Taylor.

“We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Timmer added.

Taylor and Timmer’s mutual friend Mike Olbinski also took to Twitter to express his condolences. “I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding,” he captioned a photo from the ceremony. “He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed.”

Taylor’s cause of death is unclear at this time. In a statement to Us Weekly, Discovery Channel said, “We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of ‘The Dominator.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Elk City, Oklahoma, native appeared alongside Timmer in the 2004 PBS documentary Tornado Glory. They later costarred on Storm Chasers from 2007 to 2010. The show was canceled in January 2012 after five seasons.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Tracy, as well as his brother and sister.

