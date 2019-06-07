After nearly 15 years of marriage, Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin are going their separate ways, but they are doing it amicably for the sake of their family.

“Although Joey and Kelly are finalizing their divorce, they fully support each other and remain committed to raising their two daughters,” the former ‘NSync member’s rep tells Us Weekly.

The Blast, citing court documents, reported that the pair have a prenuptial agreement that covers issues including child support, alimony and other assets.

Us broke the news that Fatone, 42, and Baldwin are in the midst of a divorce after being quietly separated for several years. He filed in Orange County, Florida, on May 13, and confirmed the news earlier this week.

“I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce,” the singer told Us.

The estranged couple, who dated on and off for 10 years before marrying in September 2004, are the parents of daughters Briahna, 18, and Kloey, 9.

After splitting from Baldwin, Fatone started dating Izabel Araujo in October 2014. He and the Rio de Janeiro native walked the red carpet together at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 2.

“4 years ago I met him at #halloweenhorrornights for our first date. We’ve been celebrating it every year at the same place ever since,” Araujo wrote on Instagram in October 2018. “Not your typical love story but I wouldn’t change a thing!! Looking forward to celebrating many more with my partner in crime! #happy4years #hhn #Halloween #Lovestory.”

Fatone has remained in the spotlight since ‘NSync’s 2002 breakup. He finished in second place on Dancing With the Stars season 4 with pro partner Kym Johnson in 2007 before returning for a much shorter stint during season 15. He also hosted The Singing Bee in 2007 and was the announcer on Family Feud from 2010 to 2015, among other TV appearances. He last reunited with ‘NSync (sans frontman Justin Timberlake) during Ariana Grande’s April set at the Coachella music festival.

