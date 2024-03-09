Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Joey Fatone Reveals He’s Not the Only Famous Face in His High School Yearbook (Exclusive)

By
Joey Fatone Reveals He s Not the Only Famous Face in His High School Yearbook 654
Joey Fatone. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Joey Fatone wasn’t the only one to secure superstar status from his high school.

“I went to high school with Luis Fonsi, DJ Khaled and A.J. Pierzynski in Orlando,” Fatone, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “Wayne Brady and Johnny Damon also went to my school.”

Before becoming a member of ‘Nsync, Fatone attended Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando. The singer and his family relocated from New York City to Florida when he was 13 years old. Despite moving to a new state as a teen, Fatone was able to make friends.

He grew close to Fonsi, 45, who also moved to Orlando from Puerto Rico as a kid. Fonsi and Fatone were members of their school’s a cappella group called “The Big Guys.” The musical duo bonded over their love of music and their desire to perform. Fonsi and Fatone even attempted to do a show of their own at one point.

90s stars where are they now

Related: '90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

“Luis Fonsi and I did a TV show where we dressed up in dinosaur costumes, like Barney,” he tells Us. “It was called The Reppies.”

Scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Fatone:

1. I love Disney World and Universal Studios. I go 20 times a year.

2. I know where all the Hidden Mickeys at Disney World are.

3. I once made a diamond painting.

4. I love magic and have always wanted to be a magician, but I never took the time to learn a lot of the tricks.

5. I love the Muppets! I own puppets for Fozzie Bear, Kermit the Frog and Animal that [all] look identical to the show.

6. I don’t drink coffee and never have.

Biggest Boy Bands of All Time

Related: BTS! 1D! ‘NSync! Look Back at the 22 Biggest Boy Bands of All Time

7. I collect shot glasses.

8. Luis Fonsi and I did a TV show where we dressed up in dinosaur costumes, like Barney. It was called The Reppies.

9. My legs are tattooed with the different projects I have done, like a résumé.

10. My brother, Steven, is a video director for A-list artists and tours the world.

11. My sister, Janine, was [in the] top 10 of a 1998 national karaoke contest.

12. I went to high school with Luis Fonsi, DJ Khaled and A.J. Pierzynski in Orlando. Wayne Brady and Johnny Damon also went to my school.

13. My dad, Joseph Sr., was in a doo-wop group in the ’60s.

14. My mom, Phyllis, hit me in public a few times [when] I didn’t sign autographs or take pictures with fans!

Joey Fatone Reveals He s Not the Only Famous Face in His High School Yearbook 653
John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

15. My closest relationships are the ones [I had] before ‘NSync. I’m still best friends with some of my middle school boys from Brooklyn.

16. I own two sugar gliders.

17. I can shower and be ready in less than eight minutes, including brushing my teeth.

18. I have been friends with my manager, Joe Mulvihill, for over 30 years.

19. I would go see a Broadway show before a sporting event any day.

Everything NSync Has Said About Reuniting

Related: Everything ‘NSync Has Said About Reuniting

20. I love cartoons and Star Wars.

21. I’ve been [going] to the Kentucky Derby for 22 years. It’s my favorite event.

22. I play in celebrity golf tournaments, but I only putt. My manager hits for me.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

23. I love ridiculous T-shirts with fun sayings on them.

24. I have a lot of sneakers [featuring] character artwork.

25. I have the KITT car from Knight Rider.

In this article

Joey Fatone Reveals What He Learned From His Divorce

Joey Fatone

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!