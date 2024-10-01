Your account
John Amos Dead: ‘Good Times,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ ‘Coming to America’ Actor Was 84

By
Good Times Actor John Amos Dead at 84
John Amos Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Legendary actor John Amos has died at the age of 84.

Amos’ son K.C. announced that his father died on August 21 in Los Angeles.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. said in a Tuesday, October 1, statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

Celebrity Deaths of 2024

Before making it to Hollywood, Amos played football and signed with the Denver Broncos in 1964. After injuring his hamstring during training camp, Amos was cut from the team.

Amos then pursued acting and got his first major role as Gordy Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He went on to star in Roots as Kunta Kinte and became the iconic TV dad James Evans Sr. on Good Times.

This story is developing.

