Professional wrestler John Cena hits Us with some of his factoids. Read on to learn 25 things about the author of children’s book Elbow Grease (out now).

1. I don’t watch much TV.

2. Best advice I’ve ever been given: show up early, outwork everyone else.

3. I’m very inspired to learn about people. I love good, honest conversation and have had many deep moments with people I’ve just met.

4. I truly do believe in hustle (hard work), loyalty and respect.

5. I drink strong coffee and enjoy its flavor and experience as long as I have the time. A cup may last 90 minutes.

6. I’ve been casually studying Mandarin for a few years.

7. All of my Twitter posts come from me.

8. All of my Instagram posts also come from me. Each one has purpose.

9. I’m a slow reader, but I recently read The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry [by Gabrielle Zevin] in a matter of hours. I couldn’t put it down!

10. I was homeless for four months in 1999. My home was a 1991 Lincoln Continental.

11. I’ve taken two vacations in my life, for a total of five days. I’m currently working on adding both: vacations and days.

12. I love shopping for antiques.

13. I enjoy an occasional art project.

14. I’m most comfortable in a suit.

15. I ask “why” more than a 4-year-old trying to figure out the world. There’s strength and knowledge in asking “why.”

16. I believe in love. Its power is amazing, and I hope everyone experiences it at least once in their life.

17. I’ve failed in life far more than I’ve succeeded.

18. I took up online piano lessons two years ago and am currently getting my butt kicked by the 12/8 blues shuffle.

19. Speaking of blues, I like listening to B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Ray Charles, among others.

20. When I’m down in the dumps and it seems like nothing can change my mood, I turn to Walt Whitman’s poem “O Me! O Life!”

21. I’ve learned over time to be grateful for everything, good and bad.

22. Red wine is my favorite drink with dinner — and vodka if it’s gonna be one of those nights.

23. Once a year I find time to meet friends from college. It’s always unpredictable fun.

24. I wouldn’t change, nor do I regret, one thing about my life.

25. I’m flawed and imperfect, and I’m proud to say that’s what makes me who I am.

