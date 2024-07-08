John Cena shared rare insight into his marriage to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

When asked what his most prized possession was during an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Cena, 47, replied, “The relationship with my wife.”

Cena also dished on the key to a happy marriage and relationship in the profile published Monday, July 8. “Honesty, communication, genuine love, gratitude and vulnerability have helped us tremendously,” he said.

Cena and Shariatzadeh began dating about a year after he and Nikki Garcia called off their nuptials. One year into his relationship with Shariatzadeh, Cena popped the question while the duo celebrated Valentine’s Day in 2020.

“It was beautiful,” he recalled on The Howard Stern Show in February. “I had the ring in my pocket because I was afraid I’d lose it in my bag, by chance, and I [decided to] ask her right now. So I blew all the special plans and just said ‘Hey, there’s no better moment,’ because there wasn’t — it was so beautiful, still, we were both so open and it just happened right there.”

Months after their engagement, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair secretly wed in Tampa in October 2020.

“Love involves constant effort,” he wrote via X days before the couple tied the knot. “When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection.”

They held a second wedding ceremony in July 2022. “John and Shay didn’t have a proper ceremony the first time out, it was a deliberately private affair because they wanted to do it with the minimum of attention of fuss,” a source told Us one month later. “This time was different though, they booked out a beautiful place and made it a very special occasion. … They’re just so in love and grateful to have found each other.”

Following both ceremonies, a source exclusively told Us that Cena and Shariatzadeh may be ready to expand their family.

“He said for so long that he didn’t want kids but now he’s warming to the idea more and more,” an insider shared in August 2022. “They’ll go with the flow but it’s different with Shay, he feels wiser and more ready for the responsibility. It’s something they’d both love, for sure.”

They have since been spotted at several events, including the London premiere of Cena’s film Argylle, where they were seen packing on the PDA while posing on the red carpet.