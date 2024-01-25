John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, know how to turn a movie premiere into a fun date night.

The couple showed off some PDA while posing at the London premiere of Cena’s new film, Argylle, on Wednesday, January 24. Cena, 46, looked as happy as can be while giving his wife hugs and kisses on the head, which Shariatzadeh, 35, reciprocated with loving smiles.

The duo stepped out in style at the film’s world premiere, complementing each other in matching black ensembles. Cena channeled his inner gentleman spy in a pinstriped suit and black dress shirt, which he paired with a white tie. Shariatzadeh, meanwhile, rocked a chic mini dress featuring a high collar and puff sleeves with floral accents. She completed her look with a black-and-gold handbag and heels.

Cena stars as Wyatt in the Matthew Vaughn–directed film, which is based on the novel Argylle by pseudonymous author Elly Conway, who is played by Bryce Dallas Howard in the movie. After the events of Elly’s novels begin to mirror actual events, she is recruited by real-life spy Aiden (Sam Rockwell) to help take down a covert spy organization. Henry Cavill also stars as the movie’s titular secret agent alongside Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson.

Related: John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh’s low-profile relationship made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The pair were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date in Canada. The relationship marked the first time Cena had been spotted on a date since his engagement to Nikki […]

Cena and Shariatzadeh’s latest red carpet appearance comes one month after they attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Iron Claw. In addition to posing together, Cena snapped some photos with the film’s star Zac Efron and Kevin Von Erich, the real-life wrestler that Efron, 36, portrayed in the movie.

Ever since making their red carpet debut at the Playing With Fire premiere in October 2019, Shariatzadeh has continued to support Cena at more of his movie events. In January 2020, they shared a kiss at the Los Angeles premiere of Doolittle and continued the PDA streak at the premieres of The Suicide Squad and Fast X in August 2021 and May 2023, respectively.

Outside of the occasional red carpet appearance, the couple tends to keep their relationship low-profile. The pair were first romantically connected in March 2019, less than a year after Cena split from his former fiancée Nikki Garcia.

“I have not seen him this happy in a long time,” Cena’s friend and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins exclusively told Us at the Doolittle premiere in January 2020. “So that’s really cool.”

Nine months later, Us confirmed that Cena and Shariatzadeh had tied the knot during a secret ceremony in Tampa, Florida. They celebrated their love again with a second wedding held in Vancouver, Canada, in July 2022.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

Cena will seemingly have more time to spend with his wife in the future as he recently announced his plans to retire from the WWE within the next three years. “So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don’t ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I wanna have the passion — the same passion as the fanbase — and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, ‘Hey, that’s gotta be done before 50.’”

Argylle premieres in theaters on Friday, February 2.