Head over heels! John Cena and his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at the Doolittle film premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 11.

The 42-year-old professional wrestler donned a navy blue suit, while Shariatzadeh wore a metallic dress with a sleek braid. Cena, who voices a polar bear in the Robert Downey Jr.-led film, wrapped his arm around his girlfriend as they shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet.

The PDA-filled outing comes days after Nikki Bella, Cena’s ex-fiancée, announced she and her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, secretly got engaged in November.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the Total Bellas star, 36, penned via Instagram on January 3. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Cena posted a cryptic tweet about betrayal one day after Bella announced the news.

“How many people have you totally let into your life?” the Playing With Fire star wrote on January 4. “For many out there the number is 0. We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are.”

However, he appeared to be in good spirits when he was spotted out enjoying dinner with Shariatzadeh at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 3.

Cena and Bella started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2017 before splitting in April 2018. They rekindled their romance but parted ways for the final time in July 2018.

The Blockers star was first linked to Shariatzadeh in March 2019 after they were spotted holding hands in Canada. They made their red carpet debut at the Playing With Fire movie premiere in New York City in October 2019.

Cena explained on the Today show in November 2019 that his relationship with Bella taught him lessons that he will use moving forward.

“Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we’re not, and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” he said at the time. “I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it’s OK to be who you are and it’s OK to establish boundaries.”