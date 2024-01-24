Dua Lipa Sizzles in Sparkly Gucci Gown at ‘Argylle’ Premiere in London

Dua Lipa glittered in Gucci at the Argylle premiere in London.
The 28-year-old singer — who plays LaGrange in the movie — graced the Wednesday, January 24, red carpet in the purple gown that was equipped with sequins. The floor-length number featured a sweetheart neckline finished with a black velvet lining and a fitted bodice. She accessorized with a gold choker and a chunky ring.
For glam, Lipa added just the right amount of grunge to the look by rocking glittery eyeshadow in her crease, a dark shade smoked out on her lids, black eyeliner and long lashes. The rest of her makeup included filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a subtle contour and pink lips. The “Levitating” singer topped her look off by parting her magenta hair down the middle and styling it in messy waves.
Wednesday’s look isn’t the first embellished dress Lipa has slayed in. Earlier this month, at the Golden Globes, she was a vision in a velvet Schiaparelli gown. The body of the dress featured a strapless neckline and gold hardware that resembled a skeleton. The fitted silhouette cascaded into a mermaid skirt. She elevated the look with a gold chain necklace featuring auburn gems, hoop earrings and bright red nails — which perfectly matched her tresses.
After the ceremony, Lipa took to Instagram to share a hilarious video that showed her attempting to sit in the restrictive design. After demonstrating how she couldn’t bend in the number, she slumped into her seat and gave the camera a kissy face.
“Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night,” Lipa captioned the post, joking, “The only thing missing was a reclining chair.”
That night, she was nominated for Best Original Song for her track in Barbie, “Dance the Night,” but lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their song in the movie, “What Was I Made For?”